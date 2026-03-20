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Mackenzie Blackwood News: Tending twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Blackwood will guard the visiting cage in Chicago on Friday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Blackwood has struggled of late, going 0-2-0 in his last four appearances, allowing 14 goals on just 68 shots (.794 save percentage). Blackwood is 18-8-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 29 appearances this season. The Blackhawks have managed 2.60 goals per game this season, tied for 29th in the NHL.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
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