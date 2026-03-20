Mackenzie Blackwood News: Tending twine Friday

Blackwood will guard the visiting cage in Chicago on Friday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Blackwood has struggled of late, going 0-2-0 in his last four appearances, allowing 14 goals on just 68 shots (.794 save percentage). Blackwood is 18-8-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 29 appearances this season. The Blackhawks have managed 2.60 goals per game this season, tied for 29th in the NHL.