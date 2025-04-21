Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Tending twine in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 6:42pm

Blackwood will defend the road cage Monday against the Stars in Game 2, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Blackwood was solid in his first career playoff appearance Saturday in Game 1, turning aside 23 of 24 shots en route to a 5-1 win. The Stars will presumably lay it all on the line Monday to avoid a 2-0 series deficit ahead of Game 3 in Colorado on Wednesday, but the absences of Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson due to knee injuries may be too much to overcome against a deep Avalanche squad.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now