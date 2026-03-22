Mackenzie Blackwood News: Tending twine Sunday
Blackwood will defend the road net against Washington on Sunday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Blackwood will make his second straight start after he stopped 19 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over Chicago. He has a 19-8-1 record this campaign with three shutouts, a 2.43 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 30 appearances. Washington is tied for 16th in the league this season with 3.10 goals per game.
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