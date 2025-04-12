Mackenzie Blackwood News: Third straight loss

Blackwood made 27 saves in a 5-4 loss to the Kings on Saturday.

Blackwood has lost three straight games and four times in his last five games. But this one wasn't really on him. The Avs rested a lot of guys, including Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Devon Toews, to prep for the postseason, so the game turned into a bit of a shinny match. Blackwood himself may get rested soon -- he's heading into his first NHL playoffs, and the Avs expect to go a long way. He heads in with the postseason with a 22-12-3 record in 36 starts with the Avs, and his 2.33 GAA and .913 save percentage are the best of his career.