Mackenzie Blackwood News: Yields four goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Blackwood stopped 20 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Blackwood was pulled from his last outing and wasn't able to get back in the win column this time. The 29-year-old couldn't slow down the Oilers' power play and top six, though he's far from the only goalie to struggle with that task. For the season, Blackwood is down to 18-7-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 27 appearances. If he can't get his performance back on track soon, Scott Wedgewood could push for a larger share of playing time down the stretch. The Avalanche's next game is Thursday in Seattle.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
