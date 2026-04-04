MacKenzie Weegar headshot

MacKenzie Weegar Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Weegar (upper body) won't play versus the Canucks on Saturday and is considered day-to-day.

Weegar is dealing with an injury, though he logged 19:33 of ice time in Seattle on Thursday. The 32-year-old's day-to-day status suggests he could still be an option as soon as Tuesday's game versus the Oilers.

MacKenzie Weegar
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MacKenzie Weegar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MacKenzie Weegar See More
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 14th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 14th
Author Image
Greg Vara
23 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
28 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
29 days ago