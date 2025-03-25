Fantasy Hockey
MacKenzie Weegar headshot

MacKenzie Weegar News: Back in lineup versus Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Weegar (lower body) will be available Tuesday against the Kraken, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Weegar will return to the lineup Tuesday after sitting out Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. Brayden Pachal is the likely candidate to come out of the lineup due to Weegar's return. The 31-year-old Weegar has accounted for seven markers, 34 helpers and a plus-14 rating over 68 appearances in 2024-25.

