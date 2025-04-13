MacKenzie Weegar News: Buries goal Sunday

Weegar scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Weegar has a goal and four assists over his last eight outings. It's not the same as his strong pace over the first half of March, but the 31-year-old blueliner remains consistent as one of the Flames' most important players. He's up to eight goals, 46 points (20 on the power play), 179 shots on net, 222 hits, 185 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 79 appearances.