MacKenzie Weegar News: Collects power-play helper in win

Weegar logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and four blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Weegar has a power-play helper in each of the first two games in February. The 31-year-old defenseman has earned five points over his last six outings. For the season, he's up to six goals, 21 helpers, 12 power-play points, 112 shots on net, 139 hits, 114 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 52 appearances. Weegar and Detroit's Moritz Seider are the only two players to have at least 100 each of shots on goal, hits and blocks through Sunday's action, making them two of the top well-rounded blueliners in fantasy.