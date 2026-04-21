MacKenzie Weegar News: Credited with goal Game 2 win

Weegar scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Weegar was credited with the Mammoth's first goal, which was ruled an own goal by the Golden Knights. The 32-year-old defenseman last scored March 26 versus the Capitals, picking up four assists over nine outings between tallies. Weegar is in the playoffs for the fourth time in his career and the first since 2021-22. In the three prior postseason runs, he collected five points over 20 contests.