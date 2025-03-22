Fantasy Hockey
MacKenzie Weegar headshot

MacKenzie Weegar News: Expected back Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 4:29pm

Weegar (lower body) is expected to play against Seattle on Tuesday, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

After participating in warmups, Weegar was a late scratch for Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. He has accumulated seven goals, 41 points, 153 shots on net, 157 blocked shots and 189 hits across 68 appearances this season. Weegar will probably replace Brayden Pachal in Tuesday's lineup.

MacKenzie Weegar
Calgary Flames
