MacKenzie Weegar News: Finds twine Tuesday

Weegar scored a goal on two shots, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Weegar snapped a three-game point drought with his third-period tally. The defenseman has scoring upside, but his stability in fantasy comes from his all-around numbers. He has multiple hits in each game and multiple blocks in five of six outings. The 30-year-old is at four points, 14 shots on net, 17 hits, 15 blocks and a plus-4 rating while seeing top-four minutes.