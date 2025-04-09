MacKenzie Weegar News: Garners assist in overtime loss

Weegar notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Weegar set up Mikael Backlund's opening tally at 14:18 of the second period. Weegar has four helpers over his last six contests as he continues to be consistent from the Flames' first defensive pairing. The veteran blueliner is up to seven goals, 38 assists, 175 shots on net, 181 blocked shots, 217 hits and a plus-15 rating across 77 appearances.