MacKenzie Weegar News: Generates assist in overtime loss

Weegar notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Weegar extended his assist streak to five games (six helpers), though this was the first contest in that span that didn't include a power-play point. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to 31 points (14 on the power play), 120 shots on net, 145 hits, 118 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 55 appearances. Weegar continues to do it all in a top-four role, though he's likely to fall short of matching last season's 20-goal, 52-point performance.