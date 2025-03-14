MacKenzie Weegar News: Generates helper in loss
Weegar notched an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and four blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Weegar continued his strong run of offense -- he has a goal and six assists over his last six outings after helping out on a Blake Coleman tally. The 31-year-old Weegar is up to 39 points (seven goals, 32 assists), 146 shots on net, 178 hits, 146 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 65 appearances. With ample category coverage, Weegar has been the Flames' top defenseman in fantasy this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now