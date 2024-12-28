MacKenzie Weegar News: Grabs apple in win

Weegar notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Weegar has three helpers over his last two outings to overcome a six-game slump. The 30-year-old defenseman helped out on the first of Jonathan Huberdeau's two goals in this contest. Weegar is up to 19 points (eight on the power play), 77 shots on net, 94 hits, 85 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 35 appearances, which makes him a reliable all-around producer for fantasy managers.