MacKenzie Weegar headshot

MacKenzie Weegar News: Logs helper in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Weegar posted an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Weegar missed only one game while waiting for his work visa after a trade from Calgary. He immediately slotted into a top-pairing role for the Mammoth, though the team didn't get enough power-play time to give a hint as to his usage in that situation. Weegar is up to 22 points, 126 shots on net, 132 hits, 146 blocked shots, 69 PIM and a minus-35 rating over 61 appearances. His overall play should benefit from joining a team in the thick of the playoff race.

MacKenzie Weegar
Utah Mammoth
