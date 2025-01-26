MacKenzie Weegar News: Picks up two helpers Saturday

Weegar collected two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

The performance snapped a six-game point drought for Weegar, The veteran blueliner has been streaky this season, but his overall output has been only a little behind his career-best pace from 2023-24. Through 47 appearances in 2024-25, Weegar has five goals and 24 points with 100 shots on net, 123 hits, 103 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating.