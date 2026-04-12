MacKenzie Weegar News: Plucks apple in loss
Weegar notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.
Weegar was able to get on the scoresheet in his first game back in Calgary since he was dealt to Utah. The defenseman missed a game due to an upper-body injury earlier in April, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he got rested for one or both of the Mammoth's last two contests before the playoffs. In 77 outings between the Flames and the Mammoth this season, he has four goals, 22 helpers, 153 shots on net, 166 hits, 173 blocked shots, 84 PIM and a minus-32 rating.
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