MacKenzie Weegar News: Scores first goal with new team

Weegar scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Weegar potted his first goal as a Mammoth in the third period, but the Capitals had four tallies in that frame to run away with the win. It's been slow going for Weegar with his new team -- he has three points, a plus-1 rating, 22 hits and 18 blocks over 11 outings since he was traded from the Flames. For the season, the blueliner has 24 points, 141 shots on net, 152 hits, 161 blocks, 78 PIM and a minus-34 rating across 71 appearances.