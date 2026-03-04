MacKenzie Weegar headshot

MacKenzie Weegar News: Sent to Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Weegar was traded to the Mammoth from the Flames on Wednesday in exchange for Olli Maatta, Jonathan Castagna and three second-round picks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Weegar is an acquisition that suggests the Mammoth think they can make a run. He'll bolster their defense with strong all-around play, and his fantasy outlook should get a boost from playing in a better offense. Weegar is best for hits and blocked shots, but it's unclear if he'll maintain a power-play role with the Mammoth, as Mikhail Sergachev is locked in on the first unit and Sean Durzi typically plays on the second. Expect Weegar to see top-four minutes at even strength.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MacKenzie Weegar
