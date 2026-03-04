MacKenzie Weegar News: Sent to Utah

Weegar was traded to the Mammoth from the Flames on Wednesday in exchange for Olli Maatta, Jonathan Castagna and three second-round picks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Weegar is an acquisition that suggests the Mammoth think they can make a run. He'll bolster their defense with strong all-around play, and his fantasy outlook should get a boost from playing in a better offense. Weegar is best for hits and blocked shots, but it's unclear if he'll maintain a power-play role with the Mammoth, as Mikhail Sergachev is locked in on the first unit and Sean Durzi typically plays on the second. Expect Weegar to see top-four minutes at even strength.