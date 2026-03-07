MacKenzie Weegar News: Set for Utah debut

Weegar (immigration) was added to the Mammoth's roster and will play Saturday versus the Blue Jackets.

Weegar will line up alongside Mikhail Sergachev, forming a formidable top pairing for the Mammoth. Weegar's visa paperwork was expected to take longer, but he'll end up missing just one game since he was traded Wednesday. He'll be a top-four fixture for the rest of the season, but it's not yet clear how much of a factor he'll be on Utah's power play.