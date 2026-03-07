MacKenzie Weegar headshot

MacKenzie Weegar News: Set for Utah debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Weegar (immigration) was added to the Mammoth's roster and will play Saturday versus the Blue Jackets.

Weegar will line up alongside Mikhail Sergachev, forming a formidable top pairing for the Mammoth. Weegar's visa paperwork was expected to take longer, but he'll end up missing just one game since he was traded Wednesday. He'll be a top-four fixture for the rest of the season, but it's not yet clear how much of a factor he'll be on Utah's power play.

MacKenzie Weegar
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MacKenzie Weegar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MacKenzie Weegar See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5th
Author Image
Greg Vara
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
34 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
41 days ago