MacKenzie Weegar News: Slated to play Tuesday
Weegar (upper body) will be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Oilers.
Weegar missed one game due to the issue. The Mammoth look to be prepared to manage his minutes, as Nick DeSimone will dress as a seventh defenseman for this contest. Weegar is slated to be on the top pairing alongside Mikhail Sergachev.
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