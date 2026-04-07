MacKenzie Weegar headshot

MacKenzie Weegar News: Slated to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Weegar (upper body) will be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Oilers.

Weegar missed one game due to the issue. The Mammoth look to be prepared to manage his minutes, as Nick DeSimone will dress as a seventh defenseman for this contest. Weegar is slated to be on the top pairing alongside Mikhail Sergachev.

MacKenzie Weegar
Utah Mammoth
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