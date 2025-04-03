Fantasy Hockey
MacKenzie Weegar headshot

MacKenzie Weegar News: Snags helper Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Weegar notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Weegar helped out on Nazem Kadri's goal just 16 seconds into the game. This was Weeger's second assist over the last three contests following a stretch of four outings without a point. The defenseman continues to impress as an all-around force in a top-four role. He's at 43 points, 168 shots on net, 210 hits, 174 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 74 appearances.

MacKenzie Weegar
Calgary Flames
