MacKenzie Weegar News: Supplies helper in loss

Weegar notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Utah.

Weegar had been held off the scoresheet in each of the last three games before helping out on Anthony Mantha's second-period tally. The 30-year-old Weegar plays a well-rounded game, so he doesn't necessarily have to score to be useful in fantasy. He's at five points, 23 shots on net, 29 hits, 21 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-1 rating through 10 contests.