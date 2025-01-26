Fantasy Hockey
MacKenzie Weegar News: Tallies on power play in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Weegar scored a power-play goal on three shots, added five hits, blocked three shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Weegar has three points over his last two games after going six contests without getting on the scoresheet. The defenseman has had a few dry spells, but he partially offsets that by providing plenty of physical stats. He's up to six goals, 25 points (10 on the power play), 103 shots on net, 128 hits, 106 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-10 rating across 48 appearances.

MacKenzie Weegar
Calgary Flames
