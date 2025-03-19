Fantasy Hockey
MacKenzie Weegar headshot

MacKenzie Weegar News: Two helpers in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Weegar notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

All the scoring came in the first period, as the veteran blueliner had a hand in tallies by Nazem Kadri and Matthew Coronato. Weegar has been on a roll in March, collecting a goal and nine points over the last eight games, and he's up to seven goals and 41 points on the season through 67 appearances -- the third time in his career he's reached the 40-point plateau.

MacKenzie Weegar
Calgary Flames
