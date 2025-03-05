MacKenzie Weegar News: Two points in Philly
Weegar scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
The 31-year-old blueliner delivered his first multi-point performance in a month while snapping a 12-game goal drought, flipping a shot past a stickless Ivan Fedotov late in the second period before having a hand in Matthew Coronato's empty-netter in the third. Weegar predictably hasn't been able to repeat his career-best 20 goals from 2023-24, but he's still been productive and has racked up 10 points in 11 contests since the beginning of February.
