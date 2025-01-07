MacKenzie Weegar News: Two points on birthday

Weegar scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Weegar earned a multi-point effort to celebrate his 31st birthday. The goal was his first since Dec. 5, and he had just four assists over the 12 contests between tallies. The defenseman has been steady in a top-four role this season with five goals, 22 points, 89 shots on net, 110 hits, 90 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 40 appearances.