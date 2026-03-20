Mackie Samoskevich Injury: Exits lineup Friday

Samoskevich (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus the Flames, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Samoskevich and Anton Lundell (undisclosed) both ended up banged up after Thursday's game versus the Oilers. The Panthers are taking extreme caution with all injuries down the stretch, so Samoskevich won't be rushed back. His next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Kraken.