Mackie Samoskevich headshot

Mackie Samoskevich Injury: Might be available for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Samoskevich (neck) might be available for Thursday's game against Minnesota, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Samoskevich was given a timetable of 7-10 days Monday, so it would be surprising if he plays against the Wild. The 23-year-old has six goals, 23 points, 26 PIM and 123 hits in 66 appearances in 2025-26. Samoskevich will probably serve in a middle-six capacity if he draws back into the lineup Thursday.

Mackie Samoskevich
Florida Panthers
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