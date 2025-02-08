Mackie Samoskevich Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Samoskevich (upper body) will not be in the lineup Saturday versus Ottawa, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Samoskevich scored in his return to action Thursday, but managed to play only 6:43 before getting hurt once again, early in the second period. Samoskevich has eight goals and 17 points in 48 appearances this season. Jonah Gadjovich will replace Samoskevich in the lineup Saturday.