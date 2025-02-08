Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mackie Samoskevich headshot

Mackie Samoskevich Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Samoskevich (upper body) will not be in the lineup Saturday versus Ottawa, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Samoskevich scored in his return to action Thursday, but managed to play only 6:43 before getting hurt once again, early in the second period. Samoskevich has eight goals and 17 points in 48 appearances this season. Jonah Gadjovich will replace Samoskevich in the lineup Saturday.

Mackie Samoskevich
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now