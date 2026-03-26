Mackie Samoskevich headshot

Mackie Samoskevich Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Samoskevich (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wild, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Samoskevich was believed to have a chance to return for Thursday's matchup, but he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive game. However, head coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Samoskevich is close to returning, so he'll presumably be in the mix to suit up Saturday against the Islanders or Sunday against the Rangers.

Mackie Samoskevich
Florida Panthers
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