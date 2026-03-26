Mackie Samoskevich Injury: Won't play Thursday
Samoskevich (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wild, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Samoskevich was believed to have a chance to return for Thursday's matchup, but he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive game. However, head coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Samoskevich is close to returning, so he'll presumably be in the mix to suit up Saturday against the Islanders or Sunday against the Rangers.
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