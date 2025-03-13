Mackie Samoskevich News: Adds pair of power-play assists

Samoskevich notched two power-play assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

This was Samoskevich's first multi-point effort since Jan. 21 versus the Ducks. He hasn't been cold lately though, earning four goals and three assists over his last eight outings after helping out on both of Sam Bennett's tallies Thursday. For the season, Samoskevich is at 12 goals, 12 helpers, 99 shots on net, 101 hits and a plus-2 rating over 57 appearances. He's taken some time to grow into a top-six role, but the Panthers have allowed him to do so and he's rewarding the savvy fantasy manager now with a productive March.