Mackie Samoskevich headshot

Mackie Samoskevich News: Breaks up shutout bid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Samoskevich scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Samoskevich was playing in his second game back after missing three due to a neck issue. The 23-year-old forward spoiled Igor Shesterkin's shutout bid with a shot that broke his stick and got bumped into the net by the Rangers' goalie. Samoskevich has struggled a bit this season with seven goals, 24 points, 142 shots on net, 125 hits and a minus-8 rating over 68 appearances. He's shooting just 4.9 percent, compared to 11.6 percent in the 2024-25 regular season when he had 15 goals and 31 points in 72 contests as a rookie.

Mackie Samoskevich
Florida Panthers
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