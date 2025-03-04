Mackie Samoskevich News: Dishes power-play assist

Samoskevich notched a power-play assist, took two shots on net and had five hits in Monday's 2-1 win against the Lightning.

Samoskevich made the primary pass to linemate Aleksander Barkov on a power-play tally in the second period. With the helper, Samoskevich eclipsed the 10-assist mark on the season and is up to 20 points overall. With the absence of Matthew Tkachuk (groin), Samoskevich has moved up to Florida's top power-play unit and second line at even strength. The 22-year-old has risen to the challenge in his increased role as he has four points in his last six games. If Samoskevich can maintain this momentum in his new role moving forward, he could see some play in fantasy as a streaming option in deeper leagues. He has added value in banger league formats with 89 hits.