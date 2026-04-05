Mackie Samoskevich headshot

Mackie Samoskevich News: Extends goal streak in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Samoskevich scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Penguins.

Samoskevich has scored in four straight games to get to 10 tallies on the season. The 23-year-old forward has benefited from injuries opening up a larger role for him, though he figures to slip back into the bottom six if the Panthers are healthy to start 2026-27. This year, he's at 27 points, 148 shots on net, 130 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 71 appearances, with his offense a little down from last year while the non-scoring numbers have held steady.

Mackie Samoskevich
Florida Panthers
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