Mackie Samoskevich News: Finds twine Friday

Samoskevich scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 6-4 win over the Stars in Finland.

Samoskevich has scored twice in the last three games. He spent most of October in a third-line role, but the Panthers are close to fully healthy now, so the 21-year-old has dropped to the fourth line. He has three points, 13 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-5 rating over 12 appearances. Samoskevich is likely worth holding onto in dynasty formats, but he's unlikely to be a factor in redraft leagues.