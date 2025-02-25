Mackie Samoskevich News: Finds twine in Tuesday's win

Samoskevich scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Samoskevich has two goals over three outings in February, though he's missed time due to an illness and an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old is back in a middle-six role and will provide depth scoring as long as he stays in that part of the lineup. For the season, the rookie forward has nine goals, 18 points, 78 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-1 rating through 50 appearances.