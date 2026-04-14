Mackie Samoskevich News: Gets another goal in win
Samoskevich scored a goal and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Samoskevich has six goals and two assists over his last nine outings. The 23-year-old is up to 12 goals, 31 points, 161 shots on net, 136 hits and a minus-7 rating over 76 appearances. That matches his point total from 72 regular-season outings a year ago, though the lack of growth on offense is likely due to the Panthers' team-wide struggles. He's thrived in a more prominent role down the stretch as the team has been pummeled by injuries.
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