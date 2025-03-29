Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mackie Samoskevich headshot

Mackie Samoskevich News: Helps out on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Samoskevich notched a power-play assist and three hits in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over Utah.

Samoskevich continues to chip in offense -- he has four goals and five assists over 12 outings in March. The 22-year-old remained on the second line Friday even with the debut of Brad Marchand. Samoskevich should be able to chip in decent scoring numbers through the end of the regular season. He's at 27 points (nine on the power play), 110 shots on net, 117 hits and a plus-1 rating over 63 appearances.

Mackie Samoskevich
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now