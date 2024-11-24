Mackie Samoskevich News: Logs first multi-point effort

Samoskevich notched two assists and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Samoskevich has lost hold of a regular role in the lineup, sitting out three of the last seven games. He's still been productive when he plays, earning three points over his four appearances in that span. The 22-year-old forward has three goals, four assists, 20 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-5 rating through 18 appearances after earning the first multi-point effort of his career Saturday.