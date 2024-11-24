Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mackie Samoskevich headshot

Mackie Samoskevich News: Logs first multi-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Samoskevich notched two assists and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Samoskevich has lost hold of a regular role in the lineup, sitting out three of the last seven games. He's still been productive when he plays, earning three points over his four appearances in that span. The 22-year-old forward has three goals, four assists, 20 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-5 rating through 18 appearances after earning the first multi-point effort of his career Saturday.

Mackie Samoskevich
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now