Mackie Samoskevich News: Nets another game winner

Samoskevich scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

It stood as the winner. Samoskevich beat Cam Talbot over the glove with a turnaround wrister from the slot near the midpoint of the second period. The rookie sits 10th on the list of first-year scorers. Samoskevich has 15 goals, 16 assists and 125 shots in 70 games this season. Impressively, five of his 15 goals have been game winners -- that ties him with Carter Verhaeghe and Brad Marchand as the team leader. One word: clutch.