Mackie Samoskevich News: Nets lone goal in Saturday's loss

Samoskevich scored a goal, added two PIM and logged three hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Samoskevich has scored in every second game since Feb. 25, racking up five goals and three assists over nine contests in that span. The 22-year-old is finding consistent success in a second-line role while the Panthers await the returns of Brad Marchand (upper body) and Matthew Tkachuk (groin). For the season, Samoskevich has 13 goals, 25 points, 100 shots on net, 104 hits and a plus-2 rating through 58 appearances. His role will decrease eventually, but fantasy managers can deploy him as a depth forward until that happens.