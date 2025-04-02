Mackie Samoskevich News: Nets power-play goal
Samoskevich scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Samoskevich is playing with the first power-play unit, earning seven of his 10 points with the man advantage over 14 games since the start of March. The 22-year-old winger is also seeing even-strength time on the second line, though his ice time was down to 13:46 in Tuesday's contest. Samoskevich has 28 points (10 on the power play), 117 shots on net, 120 hits and a minus-1 rating over 65 appearances. He should close out the regular season in a top-six role, though he'll likely lose that spot to Matthew Tkachuk (groin) at some point in the playoffs.
