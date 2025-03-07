Mackie Samoskevich News: Nets PP goal in win

Samoskevich scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 22-year-old center doubled the Panthers' lead in the second period with a wrister following set-ups from Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart, two players who finished with three points in this game. Samoskevich has been turning things around of late following an inconsistent start to the season, and he's found the scoresheet in four of his last five outings, giving him three goals and one assist over that stretch. On the season, the second-year forward has 21 points (11 goals, 10 helpers) across 54 contests.