Mackie Samoskevich News: Opens scoring in blowout win

Samoskevich scored a goal in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

Samoskevich started the year with stable third-line minutes, but he's been scratched twice over the last four games. He's also down to the fourth line when he's in the lineup, which isn't a great spot for him to produce offense even with a deep roster like Florida's. Samoskevich has three goals, two assists, 18 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-3 rating through 16 appearances. He'll compete with Jonah Gadjovich for playing time.