Mackie Samoskevich headshot

Mackie Samoskevich News: Produces three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Samoskevich scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Samoskevich was listed as the top-line left wing, but he finished the game with a team-low 13:37 of ice time. The minutes were distributed fairly evenly, and two of his points came in the third period, so he should be fine moving forward. The 23-year-old is at three goals and two assists over six contests in April for a total of 30 points, 160 shots on net, 135 hits and a minus-7 rating across 75 appearances this season. He's worth some streaming consideration in fantasy since the Panthers play two more non-playoff opponents to end the campaign.

Mackie Samoskevich
Florida Panthers
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