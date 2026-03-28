Mackie Samoskevich News: Ready to rock

Samoskevich (neck) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Islanders, per Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site.

Samoskevich missed three games after a skate cut the back of his neck against the Oilers on March 19. He has six goals, 17 assists, 26 PIM and 123 hits over 66 games this season. Samoskevich could see action on the second line in Saturday's contest, as the team continues to struggle with injuries down the stretch.