Mackie Samoskevich News: Ready to rock
Samoskevich (neck) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Islanders, per Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site.
Samoskevich missed three games after a skate cut the back of his neck against the Oilers on March 19. He has six goals, 17 assists, 26 PIM and 123 hits over 66 games this season. Samoskevich could see action on the second line in Saturday's contest, as the team continues to struggle with injuries down the stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackie Samoskevich See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week22 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackie Samoskevich See More