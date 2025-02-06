Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mackie Samoskevich headshot

Mackie Samoskevich News: Returning to action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Samoskevich (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Blues, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Samoskevich missed the last three games due to an illness, but he'll be back in action for the Panthers' penultimate game before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 22-year-old made 14 appearances in January, logging four assists, 34 hits, nine blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating while averaging 12:27 of ice time.

Mackie Samoskevich
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now